Darlings: Shefali Shah's wrap up celebration was all about hugs and kisses for Alia Bhatt; see pics

Darlings: Shefali Shah's wrap up celebration was all about hugs and kisses for Alia Bhatt

Backed by superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions, Darlings has been making a lot of buzz ever since its inception. The dark comedy traces the lives of two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances. Actress Shefali Shah on Thursday wrapped up the shoot for the film and celebrated on the last day. She expressed her sadness at bidding goodbye to her co-stars by saying, “Nothing prepares me for the good-byes.”

Sharing some pictures from the sets she wrote, "Another wrap. Nothing prepares me for the good-byes #ShootWrap. All the #Darlings, thank you for creating HER with me and I’ll miss you'll sooooo much."

Take a look:

Shefali's pictures are all about hugs, kisses and cake cutting with her team members including Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew among others.

The actress has been keeping her fans and followers updated and earlier Shefali shared a picture of the film's script, writing, "It's time. Stepping into new shoes." The second photo showed a pair of slippers.

She also gave a sneak peek into the script reading session. Sharing a picture with the team she wrote, "Chapter 1: Introduction

Yeh comedy thodi dark hai #Darlings."

Directed by writer Jasmeet K Reen, the film is set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower middle-class neighbourhood.

Earlier in July Alia Bhatt had shared a bunch of pictures from her vanity van getting ready for the first day of the film. While Darlings will be produced by Alia, the actress claimed that she will 'first and forever be an actor'.

Alia's post read, "Day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor) I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late!"

She added, "I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn’t - because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care" She concluded the note by asking for luck from her fans. She said, "P.S - wish me luck pls (I’ll need all of it to match up to my co-actors)."

Darlings does not have a release date yet. Meanwhile, Apart from Darlings, Alia also has Gangubai Kathiawadi lined up for release, Telugu movie RRR and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in her kitty.