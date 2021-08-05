Follow us on Image Source : YT/RAJSHRI Hum Aapke Hai Koun turns 27: Recalling Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit's romantic journey through beautiful songs

One of the biggest blockbusters of Sooraj Barjatya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun clocked 27 years on Thursday. The film with an ensemble cast like Renuka Sahane, Mohnish Bahl, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo, Alok Nath, and others was one of the most beautiful films of the 90s era. The plot revolves around the Indian wedding, followed by depiction of the life of a married couple and the relationship between the two families.

It wasn’t a mere film but a rich source of inspiration for people of all age groups as it taught many life lessons and also brought a revolution in Indian weddings. It was the celebration of love and togetherness. The songs sung by SP Balasubramaniam and Lata Mangeshkar remains the mainstay.

Madhuri Dixit played the role of Nisha opposite Prem, played by Salman Khan in the 1994 film. The film is packed with non-stop flow of celebratory songs. As the film reaches another milestone let's celebrate by listening to the classic songs from the film.

Mujhse Juda Hokar

Mausam Ka Jaadu

Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai

Hum Aapke Hain Koun Title Track

Didi Tera Devar Deewana

Wah Wah Ramji

Maye Ni Maye

Joote De Do Paise Le Lo

Lo Chali Main