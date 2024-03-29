Crew: Kriti Sanon pours her heart out on Instagram, heaps praise on 'iconic performers' Tabu, Kareena Kapoor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kriti Sanon called Kareena and Tabu iconic performers in her latest Instagram post

The highly-anticipated Crew has been released in the cinemas today with a unanimously positive response from the fans and the audiences. The audiences are praising the film for the fun and banter between Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon and it is giving a complete laughter riot to everyone.

What did Kriti Sanon wrote on her Instagram?

Amidst all the love Crew is receiving from every corner, the leading actress of the film, Kriti Sanon shared the images from the film with her senior leading actresses Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Sharing the series of pictures on social media, Kriti Sanon penned down a long post, sharing her views on working with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan and said, "This C R E W has my heart. Have admired these two women for years and its been such a pleasure performing with the two most iconic performers our industry has ever had! Never felt like a junior on set(didn’t behave like one too). It was always 3 individual women, 3 different actors coming together as a team to create CHEMISTRY you’ve never seen before while we had a blastttt!"

From @tabutiful ma’am’s warm squishy hugs to Bebo’s daily “what did you eat for lunch?” @kareenakapoorkhan To @rheakapoor ‘s yummy ghar ka khana while she gave me the tiniest sexiest clothes @ektarkapoor ‘s “We’re gonna kill it” vibe and ofcourse the pilot of our plane @rajoosworld and his neverending jokes — gonna miss this crew so much!! Loving the LOVE pouring in already. Our #Crew is Yours! See you in the theatres guys!" Kriti further wrote.

Crew cast and makers

The audiences were waiting to see the trio of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon on-screen, and with the film now released in the cinemas, their chemistry has made them glued to it. It's the best trio chemistry of the year that presents the on-screen blend of three generations ever. The film presents a perfect balance of humor and heist. After a very long time, the audience has seen a movie that has three female protagonists and is thoroughly entertaining. The film is directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan and Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network has produced Crew.

