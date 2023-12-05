'Creative puke': Adnan Sami BRUTALLY trolled for hailing Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Adnan Sami recently took to his Instagram and heaped praises for Animal

If you are a social media 'keeda', you might be aware of the debate happening over Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. For his second Hindi directorial, Vanga joined hands with Ranbir Kapoor. However, the film also has other key roles played by Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri. Animal hit the big screen on December 1 and ever since social media has been swamped with opinions on the film.

In this episode, popular singer Adnan Sami shared his verdict on the film. He dedicated a lengthy Instagram post to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and heaped praises on both the actor and the filmmaker. Defending it, the singer wrote, "Can people pls stop over analysing, over thinking & over ‘moral-policing’ films? ITS-JUST-A-FILM!!! It’s a fantasy… It’s entertainment!!"

Adnan Sami defends Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Arguing about other Hindi films and the 'logic' in their storylines, Sami said, "If you’re looking for logic then also tell me the logic behind the illogical blood donation scene that featured in Amar Akbar Anthony. Three sons of a mother donate blood to her at the same time through a singular tube! That movie is hailed as a cult classic & rightly so because we all love it! Explain the morality shown in Deewaar or the logic behind ’Thakur’ beating the crap out of Gabbar in the climax of Sholay with just his feet & no hands!! That too is an incredible classic which we love!! The Godfather has us rooting for the bad guys again."

"And, NO, I haven’t seen ‘Animal’ as yet but will always defend the right of a creative artist to express what they want to in any form of ‘art’. We as an audience have the right to like it or reject it as per our aesthetics," he added.

Take a look at the post here:

Adnan Sami gets trolled

Soon after his post went viral, users slammed him for defending Animal. One user wrote, "Sorry Sir, ANIMAL is creative puke!...kichdi that can't be stomached...and bloody vomit all over." Another user questioned, "Why are you calling it art? Are you not responsible for the instigation and influence that you may have??"

Also Read: Fighter: Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore takes internet by storm | SEE PIC

Latest Entertainment News