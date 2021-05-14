Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ COVID19: Jacqueline Fernandez says 'let's be understanding and sympathise with all'

As the Covid-19 situation in India becomes precarious and scary. Many Bollywood celebrities are coming out to help the people in need. They are doing their part to raise awareness and are actively sharing posts about hospital beds, medicines, oxygen cylinders, injections on social media. Now, actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Friday appealed to her fans and followers to spread love, kindness and sympathy at a time when nation is battling the deadly second wave of Coronavirus.

"Stay strong, stay safe, stay healthy, help others when you can, spread love and kindness always!! We are all battling the pandemic in our own ways, let's be understanding and sympathize with all.. let's be there for one another! Keep sharing your stories of kindness with us and help us spread the word of love and unity," Jacqueline shared in an Instagram post.

The Bollywood star who recently set up a foundation to create and share stories of kindness, had visited an NGO in Mumbai that provides food to those in need. There she helped prepare and distribute meals to people. Taking to social media, she posted a video where she is seen interacting with people from across India who are trying to help others cope with the pandemic. Posting pictures on Instagram that show her serving food, the actress said she was "honoured" to help.

Jacqueline launched her You Only Live Once (YOLO) foundation, which has ties with several NGOs that are motivated to help people during the pandemic. She took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures of visiting one such NGO, Roti Bank, in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Jacqueline had recently shared her special dance number from Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. She also has films like 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Bhoot Police', 'Attack', 'Cirkus', 'Ram Setu' in the pipeline.

