COVID19: Bhumi Pednekar is here with some Monday motivation

Amid the raging second wave of COVID-19, many Bollywood celebrities have come forward to help. From providing food supplies, oxygen concentrators, shelter, to financial aid, celebrities are helping and reaching out to the people in need. Now, actress Bhumi Pednekar gave some Monday motivation to her fans on social media by sharing a sunkissed selfie of her along with a sweet caption. The actress urged all to stay strong during tough times.

Urging people to stay strong during the grim situation, the 'Bala' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the selfie along with the caption, "Things are tough, but this too shall pass, it's been a while so just some #mondaymotivation." In the photo, Bhumi could be seen flaunting her infectious smile during the golden hours, as she posed for the camera.

Bhumi had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 5 and was under home quarantine until she finally tested negative on April 17.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood also an array of celebrities got infected within a span of a few weeks. In the past month, celebs like Sonu Sood, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arjun Rampal, Manish Malhotra, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi will next be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in "Badhaai Do". The film is the second instalment in the "Badhaai Ho" franchise. While the first film starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, the new film will see Bhumi team with Rajkummar.

The film is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, who helmed the Gulshan Devaiah-starrer comedy "Hunterr" (2015), and is written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who earlier wrote "Badhaai Ho." Besides this, she also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Takht' in the pipeline.

