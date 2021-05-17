COVID19: Mom-to-be Dia Mirza says vaccines used in India have not been tested on pregnant women

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIAMIRZAOFFICIAL Mom-to-be Dia Mirza says vaccines used in India have not been tested on pregnant women

Actress Dia Mirza who is expecting her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi recently spoke about the COVID19 vaccine, but her message was a little different from that of other Bollywood celebs. The actress stressed the importance of keeping pregnant and lactating women safe amidst the surge in COVID-19 cases. Taking to her social media, the 'Sanju' actress emphasized on the point while responding to a user concerning protocols for pregnant women. In a Twitter post, she wrote about the effect of the Coronavirus vaccine on pregnant women. She also added that her doctor has advised her against inoculation 'until required clinical trials have been done.'

Retweeting a message that discussed the impact of coronavirus and its vaccines on pregnant women, the mom-to-be stated, "This is really important. Must read and also note that none of the vaccinations currently being used in India have been tested on pregnant and lactating mothers. My doctor says we cannot take these vaccines until required clinical trials have been done."

The user tweeted, "I’d like to reiterate the need to protect pregnant women from new infections by following all COVID appropriate behaviour, the need to continue a push for effective vaccination amongst pregnant women, the need to defer fertility treatments when infections are surging."

Recently, Dia announced the good news of her pregnancy through an Instagram post that included a picture of herself posing in front of the son while cradling her baby bump. In the caption, she wrote, "Blessed to be...One with Mother Earth...One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything...Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb."

For those unversed, Dia married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony on February 15.

