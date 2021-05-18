Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA.INSTA COVID19: Anushka Sharma shares valuable information for expectant mothers who are in need of medical aid

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is an avid social media and has been constantly helping people fight the second wave of COVID19. The actress took to her Instagram and shared some valuable information for expectant mothers in need of medical aid during these testing times. Anushka and her husband cricketer Virat Kohli have been actively sharing updates on their social media. Posting details about the same, the 'Zero' actress shared that National Commission for Women has launched a new helpline number for their #HappyToHelp initiative to help the expectant mothers.

The new mommy took to her Gram Stories and wrote, "@ncwindia has launched a 24*7 WhatsApp helpline number – 9354954224 for their #HappyToHelp initiative which is for expectant mothers in need of medical aid! The #NCW team will be available round-the-clock for providing medical assistance!"

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had announced a fundraiser called #InThisTogether a few days ago. It is aimed to help people cope with the Covid19 crises in the country. They donated Rs 2 crore for this initiative and asked their fans and followers to help reach a target of Rs 7 crore. While the target was reached within a couple of days, the couple raised it to Rs 11 crore. Now, the fundraiser has surpassed Rs 11 crore as well.

Taking to social media, the couple expressed their gratitude for the help. The actress wrote, "Truly amazed and humbled by the spirit of solidarity that you all have shown. We are proud to announce that we have raised more than our initial target and it will go a long way to save lives. Thank you for your overwhelming support in helping the people of India. This wouldn’t be possible without you. Jai Hind."

Meanwhile, Anushka is currently embracing motherhood after welcoming her first child with Virat earlier this year. The couple was blessed with a baby girl named Vamika.

