COVID-19 | Amitabh Bachchan shares motivational song 'Guzar Jayega' featuring over 60 celebs. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN.FC Amitabh Bachchan shares motivational song 'Guzar Jayega' featuring over 60 celebs

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a motivational song 'Guzar Jayega' on Tuesday to encourage fans to be positive during the coronavirus pandemic. The superstar has voiced the song with over 60 Bollywood celebrities featuring in it. From actors like Raveena Tandon, Manoj Bajpayee, Sunny Leone, Kapil Sharma to singers like Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, Ananya Birla, Kailash Kher, Shaan, Javed Ali, Jyoti Nooran, Akhil Sachdeva, Hans Raj Hans, Babul Supriyo, Richa Sharma and Vipin Aneja, the song aims to spread the message that 'this too shall pass.

Guuzar Jayega has features many sports personalities like Yuvraj Singh, Sania Mirza, Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi, Bhaichung Bhutia and Vijendra Singh. Big B shared the video saying, "Corona... this too shall pass .. be strong .. be safe .. be in protection ..love"

Guzar Jayega has been written and directed by Jay Verma and composed by Jazim Sharma. The lyrics are written by Siddhant Kaushal and Big B has narrated the anthem.song. Many singers have given their voices to the song.

From Amitabh Bachchan to Sunny Leone, from Sania Mirza to Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi, and from Bhaichung Bhutia to Vijendra Singh, over 60 celebrities from various fields feature in the video of "Guzar Jayega", a new track that aims at spreading positivity during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Sushil Kumar, Deepa Malik, Anjum Chopra, Kapil Sharma, and Manoj Bajpayee also feature in the video, besides singers Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, Ananya Birla, Kailash Kher, Shaan, Javed Ali, Jyoti Nooran, Akhil Sachdeva, Hans Raj Hans, Babul Supriyo, Richa Sharma and Vipin Aneja.

The track is a brainchild of Varun Prabhudayal Gupta and Jay Verma. Jazim Sharma has composed it while the lyrics are written by Siddhant Kaushal. Big B also narrates the anthem.song.

"As the narrative in Bachchan sir's voice goes, 'waqt hi to hai, guzar Jayega (it's just time, it will pass)'. We will have a plethora of emotions to indulge in, and realise there's always a greater sunrise after the darkest of nights. I am happy to be a part of the song where everyone has come together, to communicate that ‘this too shall pass'," said Shreya Ghosal.

On the other hand, talking about the song Sunny Leone said, "Though these are testing and difficult times, we all have come together to instill hope and courage through this song 'Guzar Jayega'. We are in this together, and this too shall pass. Stay home and stay safe."

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan also featured in a short film based on COVID-19 pandemic titled Family that featured celebrities from all over the country. On the Bollywood front, Amitabh Bachchan has an interesting line up of movies. He will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Rumi Jaffery's Chehre and Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo.

