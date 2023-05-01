Controversy at A.R. Rahman's Pune concert as police halt show for violating time constraints

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER A.R. Rahman's Pune concert halted

Oscar-winning music composer A.R. Rahman recently held a concert in Pune. While the concert was going well, the police intervened and asked them to call it off due to time constraints. This disappointed thousands of audience members and admirers.

The event was held in a large open-air venue at Rajbahadur Mills, with many people enjoying some of Rahman's most popular tunes. However, at exactly 10 p.m., a senior police officer directed the organisers immediately to stop the show because it had gone over the allowed time frame.

The cop approached the music legend as he was performing his superhit song "Chal Chhaiya, Chhaiyaa" at the time and demanded that the show halt immediately. The legendary music director adhered to his instructions.

The audience, which had been enjoying the event for more than two hours, expressed their strong disagreement with a loud uproar as soon as the police officer stepped on stage and Rahman was directed to end his performance.

Without causing any commotion or uttering any remarks, the artist left the stage calmly. Despite the continued screams of dissatisfaction from the crowd, the concert was brought to a close, and by early morning, the venue was emptied without any incident.

On Monday, A. R. Rahman took to his Instagram account and shared pictures from the event. The actor did not write anything about the incident; however, he did mention that he would be back in Pune. His caption read, " Pune! Thank you for all the love and euphoria last night! Was such a roller coaster concert! No wonder Pune is home to so much classical music! We shall be back soon to sing with you all again."

(WITH IANS INPUTS)

