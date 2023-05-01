Virat Kohli loves Anushka Sharma's 'cute madness'; shares unseen photos on birthday

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IMVKOHLI Virat Kohli shares Anushka Sharma's unseen photos on birthday

Virat Kohli dropped the cutest birthday wish for his wife Anushka Sharma on social media. The cricketer is known to pamper the actress with love on every occasion. On Monday, he shared some gorgeous unseen photos of Anushka and said that he loves her 'cute madness'. One of the photos shows Anushka laughing out loud in a white dress while Virat hides his face in her hair. The photos speak of how madly in love the duo is.

Virat Kohli shared more photos of Anushka Sharma in which she can be seen in different moods. He captioned it, "Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness. Happy birthday my everything." Virat also dropped an 'infinity' wish with the birthday wish. Check out-

