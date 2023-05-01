Monday, May 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Virat Kohli loves Anushka Sharma's 'cute madness'; shares unseen photos on birthday

Virat Kohli loves Anushka Sharma's 'cute madness'; shares unseen photos on birthday

Virat Kohli shared photos of Anushka Sharma in which she can be seen in different moods to wish her on her 35th birthday. He said, "Happy birthday my everything."

Parina Taneja Written By: Parina Taneja New Delhi Published on: May 01, 2023 11:26 IST
Virat Kohli shares Anushka Sharma's unseen photos on birthday
Image Source : TWITTER/@IMVKOHLI Virat Kohli shares Anushka Sharma's unseen photos on birthday

Virat Kohli dropped the cutest birthday wish for his wife Anushka Sharma on social media. The cricketer is known to pamper the actress with love on every occasion. On Monday, he shared some gorgeous unseen photos of Anushka and said that he loves her 'cute madness'. One of the photos shows Anushka laughing out loud in a white dress while Virat hides his face in her hair. The photos speak of how madly in love the duo is.

Virat Kohli shared more photos of Anushka Sharma in which she can be seen in different moods. He captioned it, "Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness. Happy birthday my everything." Virat also dropped an 'infinity' wish with the birthday wish. Check out-

Latest Entertainment News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News