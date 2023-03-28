Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ TAAPSEE PANNU Complaint filed against Taapsee Pannu for allegedly hurting religious sentiments

The Indore city's Hind Rakshak Sangathan has filed a charge against film actress Taapsee Pannu for violating religious emotions and spreading obscenity, police said on Monday. The allegation was made by Eklavya Singh Gaur, the convener of the Hind Rakshak Sangathan Indore. According to Gaur, the actress posted a video to her Instagram account on March 14, 2023 which according to the lawsuit, is from a fashion presentation in which she was supposedly wearing a provocative outfit and jewellery symbolising Goddess Lakshmi.

Gaur added that this was a calculated effort to delegitimize Sanatan Dharma. Police said that they received a complaint from Eklavya Gaur against actress Taapsee Pannu for hurting religious sentiments and the image of 'Sanatan Dharma'.

'Goddess Laxmi' is depicted in a locket while wearing a skimpy outfit during the ramp walk at Lakme Fashion Week, which took place on March 12 in Mumbai. He further stated that an investigation into the matter is now underway.

Taapsee made her Bollywood debut opposite Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar, Siddharth Narayan, and Divyendu Sharma in David Dhawan's comedy-drama Chashme Baddoor (2013). The movie was a box office hit. After acting in the thriller Baby (2015) and the social drama Pink (2016), the actress rocketed to notoriety and is now the first choice of many budding directors.

Taapsee Pannu is all set to collaborate with Raju Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan for the first time for her upcoming project named ‘Dunki’.

Latest Entertainment News