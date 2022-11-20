Sunday, November 20, 2022
     
  Chiranjeevi named India Film Personality of 2022 at 53rd International Film Festival of India

Chiranjeevi named India Film Personality of 2022 at 53rd International Film Festival of India

Chiranjeevi, who has acted in over 150 films, has been named as the India Film Personality of 2022 at 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), at the opening ceremony on Sunday.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: November 20, 2022 21:19 IST
IFFI Goa
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHIRANJEEVIKONIDELA IFFI Goa opening ceremony was organised in Goa on November 20

At the opning cermony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India in Goa on Sunday, November 20, Megastar Chiranjeevi has been named as the India Film Personality of 2022. The 53rd edition of the nine-day festival was inaugurated by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur at Panaji. Chiranjeevi has been active in the film industry for deacdes now and has acted in over 150 films. He has also undertaken the role of a producer with the banner Konidela Production Company. This year alone, he has seen the release of Acharya and GodFather. It is a proud moment for all Chiranjeevi fans as he has been named as the  India Film Personality of 2022 at the prestigious IFFI.

Chiranjeevi named India Film Personality of 2022

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday announced Chiranjeevi as the India Film Personality of 2022 at IFFi opening ceremony in Panaji, Goa. "He had an illustrious career spanning almost four decades,with over 150 films as an actor,dancer & producer. He is immensely popular in Telegu Cinema w/ incredible performances touching hearts! Congratulations @KChiruTweets," he tweeted.

IFFI opening ceremony highlights

At teh opning ceremony of IFFI in Goa, actor Paresh Rawal, Ajay Devgn, were felicitated. 

Spaking at IFFI's opning ceremony, Thakur said, "Cinema captures and chisels the conflux of a country's rich culture, legacy, heritage, hopes and dreams, aspirations, ambitions and most importantly the collective conscience of its people at any given time in history."

