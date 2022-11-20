Jungkook performs Dreamers at FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony, gets fans grooving

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/FIFAWORLDCUP Jungkook performed at FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

Jungkook brought the house down in Qatar as he perfromed the song Dreamers from the official soundtarck of FIFA World Cup 2022 at the opning ceremony. Dressed in an all black attire, consisting of a T-shirt, jacket with glitter, denims and boots, Jungkook danced and swayed with the background performers as the stadium sang along with him. Social media users quickly trended Jungkook on social media and showered the BTS star with compliments. Jungkook's performance was preceeded by Morgan Freeman's opening with Ghanim Muftah. Alongside Jungkook, Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi also performed.

Jungkook grooves at FIFA World Cup opnening ceremony

Jungkook showed off his cool dance moves at the FIFA World Cup opnening ceremony. Hastags 'Jungkook' and 'Jungkook in Qatar' have gone viral on social media. Stills from his electric show at the FIFA opening ceremony have been shared by fans clubs on social media and BTS fans could not get enough of him. Jungkook performed Dreamers at the opening ceremony and was joined by Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi. The song was officially launched before the FIFA opening ceremony.

Fans react to Jungkook's Dreamrers performance

Fans were ecstatic when Jungkook entered the Al-Bayt stadium. Reacting to Jungkook's performance, one social media user said, "We are so proud of you jungkook (sic)." Another wrote, "Jeon jungkook You did amazing, thank you for the amazing performance, thank you for always working hard, I love you so much (sic)."

