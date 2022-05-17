Tuesday, May 17, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • Mumbai: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches two indigenously built warships 'Surat' and 'Udaygiri'
  • WPI inflation spikes to record high of 15.08 per cent in April against 14.55 per cent in March
  • Gujarat ATS arrests four accused in the 1993 Bombay serial blasts case
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Cannes 2022: R Madhavan shares video from his first morning in French Reviere ahead of red carpet | WATCH

Cannes 2022: R Madhavan shares video from his first morning in French Reviere ahead of red carpet | WATCH

Cannes 2022: The French Riviera which will be taking place from May 16 to 28 will witness the screening of six Indian films across languages including actor-turned-filmmaker R Madhavan's Rocketry – The Nambi Effect. The actor who will be walking the red carpet has been sharing sneak peek with his fans. Take a look!

Prerna Yadav Written by: Prerna Yadav
New Delhi Published on: May 17, 2022 13:49 IST
R Madhavan at Cannes 2022
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/R MADHAVAN

R Madhavan at Cannes 2022 

Cannes 2022: R Madhavan has arrived at the French Reviere as his much-anticipated film titled Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is all set to premiere at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The actor took to his Instagram handle and gave a sneak peek of her stay to his fans and followers. Madhavan shared a video of the beautiful view from his bedroom window.  He captioned the video as, "Cannes Day1- morning of the Main Red Carpet.. View from my room.. 6.30 am. #rocketryatcannes #rocketrythenambieffect". 

Take a look:

India Tv - R Madhavan at Cannes 2022

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ R MADHAVAN

 R Madhavan at Cannes 2022

India Tv - R Madhavan at Cannes 2022

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ R MADHAVAN

 R Madhavan at Cannes 2022

The actor has been sharing updates with his fans ever since he began his journey to the Cannes. On Monday, he had shared pictures with his  Rocketry: The Nambi Effect team. The caption on the picture read, "On our way to Cannes Film Festival #RocketryAtCannes". He also shared a picture from the airport. He has captioned it as, "#Strange perspectives..Paris to nice..16/5/22 (two rocket emojis) #RocketryAtCannes". In the second, Madhavan is posing with his team. 

India at Cannes 2022

For the unversed, India has been announced as the official 'country of honour' at the Marche’ Du Films, also called Cannes Film Market. The Information and Broadcasting ministry chose six Indian films to be screened at the vent including R Madhavan's directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. 

Several Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Helly Shah, Hina Khan, Pooja Hegde, Nayanthara, and Aditi Rao Hydari among others will be marking their presence at the film festival this year. 

About Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', which follows the life of Nambi Narayanan, who was caught in the throes of a spy scandal, stars R Madhavan as the lead along with an ensemble of Simran, Rajat Kapoor, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar and Dinesh Prabhakar.

 

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News