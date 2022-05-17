Cannes 2022: R Madhavan shares video from his first morning in French Reviere ahead of red carpet | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/R MADHAVAN R Madhavan at Cannes 2022

Cannes 2022: R Madhavan has arrived at the French Reviere as his much-anticipated film titled Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is all set to premiere at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The actor took to his Instagram handle and gave a sneak peek of her stay to his fans and followers. Madhavan shared a video of the beautiful view from his bedroom window. He captioned the video as, "Cannes Day1- morning of the Main Red Carpet.. View from my room.. 6.30 am. #rocketryatcannes #rocketrythenambieffect".

Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ R MADHAVAN R Madhavan at Cannes 2022

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ R MADHAVAN R Madhavan at Cannes 2022

The actor has been sharing updates with his fans ever since he began his journey to the Cannes. On Monday, he had shared pictures with his Rocketry: The Nambi Effect team. The caption on the picture read, "On our way to Cannes Film Festival #RocketryAtCannes". He also shared a picture from the airport. He has captioned it as, "#Strange perspectives..Paris to nice..16/5/22 (two rocket emojis) #RocketryAtCannes". In the second, Madhavan is posing with his team.

India at Cannes 2022

For the unversed, India has been announced as the official 'country of honour' at the Marche’ Du Films, also called Cannes Film Market. The Information and Broadcasting ministry chose six Indian films to be screened at the vent including R Madhavan's directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Helly Shah, Hina Khan, Pooja Hegde, Nayanthara, and Aditi Rao Hydari among others will be marking their presence at the film festival this year.

About Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', which follows the life of Nambi Narayanan, who was caught in the throes of a spy scandal, stars R Madhavan as the lead along with an ensemble of Simran, Rajat Kapoor, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar and Dinesh Prabhakar.