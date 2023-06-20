BTS’ V shares unseen pictures from his live performance of Le Jazz de V

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS V shares a sneak peek of his performance on social media.

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung is a star and artist on his own terms. Be it his dressing style, his voice, or his fun banter with his fellow members, the singer has set standards for everyone because of his personality. Achieving multiple awards has become an easy task for the Winter Bear singer.

Kim Taehyung took to Instagram to share a post in which he has shown the behind-the-scenes visuals of the songs he had sung for the BTS 10th anniversary.

Within the moments of his posting it, fans couldn’t contain their excitement and happiness and expressed themselves in the comments for his prince-like visuals and his charisma. Many fans still were swooning over his soothing voice and one user commented that “It really sounds like heaven”. The internet is being flooded with social media posts describing the idol’s wink and smiles in the music video.

In the video, Kim Taehyung sang two songs, including It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas and Cheek to Cheek in collaboration with Korean singer Minna Seo. The jazz-themed songs have been creating abuzz among ARMYs as they know about the V’s deep love for jazz music.

For the unversed, the translation of Le Jazz de V from French is The Jazz of V, which served as a magnificent and healing present. It featured exceptional singing, enchanting visuals, and a soothing atmosphere with healing qualities.

Minna Seo, the South Korean singer fame too lies in her participation in the survival show Stars Awakening. Additionally, she also arranged and contributed background vocals for V’s rendition of It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas.

Recently, Kim Taehyung made his inaugural appearance at a solo fan meeting in collaboration with SimInvest. The BTS members recently took the role of international ambassador for the prominent Indonesian conglomerate. During the event, he interacted with his Indonesian fans and even expressed his affection for them in their native languages.

