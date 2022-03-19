BTS member Jin injures index finger in 'daily activities', will wear a cast after undergoing emergency surgery

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ JIN Jin of BTS undergoes surgery after injuring hand

BTS member Jin has recently undergone emergency surgery after he injured the index finger of his left hand while doing 'daily activities'. The agency of the popular K-pop band shared an update on Jin's health with the fans on social media. They shared that Jin was operated upon on March 18 and will be wearing a cast for some time for quick recovery.

Big Hit's statement read, "Jin injured his left index finger during his daily activities and visited the emergency room at a hospital nearby for examination and treatment on Friday, March 18. He consulted doctors and was told he required surgery as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged. He underwent surgery to repair the extensor in his left index finger on the afternoon of Friday, March 18.”

The statement further read, “The surgery went well, according to the doctors. He was discharged from the hospital on the morning of Saturday, March 19 and has been resting. He will wear a cast for the time being for stabilisation and a speedy recovery. Jin will focus on rest and treatment to fully recover from the injury in good health.”

The band recently played in person at the Seoul Olympic Stadium after a gap of over two years owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic as part of their Permission To Dance - Seoul concert. After two online concerts in the last two years and an on-ground tour of Los Angeles last December, the fans, called BTS ARMY, were happy to see them perform live. The concert was also live-streamed for international viewers via Weverse. BTS performed 21 songs in the over two-hour-long concert.

BTS is also looking forward to meeting fans in Las Vegas next month after their Seoul shows in front of a live audience and their performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards. They are nominated in the best pop duo/group performance category for Butter at the Grammys.

(With PTI inputs)