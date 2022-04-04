Is BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V smoking at Grammys good or bad? Controversial pic stirs up debate

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kim Taehyung aka V was found smoking at the Grammys 2022

Highlights Kim Taehyung aka V was found smoking at the Grammys 2022 and this has irked netizens

Some defended V's action and said he is an adult fit to do whatever he wants

V's smoking pic has become quite controversial and fans of BTS are reacting to it

K-pop band BTS is a fan favourite across the world. What the idols do is followed religiously by the fans and the BTS Army is known to follow in the footsteps of the boy band. However, some pictures that show Kim Taehyung aka V smoking a cigarette have not gone down well with the netizens, who took to social media to object to this habit of his.

Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Kaushal, Jubin Nautiyal, Nikita Dutta step out for promotions

In a picture from the recently concluded Grammy Awards 2022, we can see that V is smoking a cigarette outside the venue. As the hashtag 'Taehyung smoking' went viral with his picture, many took to social media to criticise him. However, some also defended him saying he is an adult and fit to do whatever he wants. Some fans of the K-pop star seem to be disappointed with his actions, worried about all the dangers that smoking brings.

Not just the smoking picture, another moment that V shared with Olivia Rodrigo has also been viral ever since the Grammys. V of the BTS, who was also in the crowd, playfully flirted with Olivia Rodrigo, who performed right before BTS. He was seen whispering something into her ear as they began their performance on Butter. A video of the same incident is going viral on social media. In the clip, Olivia was seen gasping as V showed her a card. He then pointed at the stage and flicked the card away. Now, ARMY is super excited to know what exactly did V said to her.

Read: Grammys 2022: What did BTS' V whisper into Olivia Rodrigo's ear that left her shocked? ARMY wants to know!

K-pop group BTS was nominated for Best pop duo or group performance for the viral hit Butter, their chart-topping single that was released in May 2021 but the award went to Doja Cat, SZA – Kiss Me More. Following the Grammys ceremony, BTS will be sticking around in Las Vegas for four dates on their Permission to Dance on Stage tour on April 8, 9, 15 and 16 at Allegiant Stadium.