BTS Jungkook’s 9 iconic things fans love during his live stream | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS Jungkook's funny antics during his live.

From jamming to a variety of music to confirming his eyebrow piercing, BTS Jungkook’s live is always nothing but a fun-filled treat for the ARMY. The maknae of the group, who is known for his eccentric personality and interests, he never fails to delight million of his fans across the globe.

Here are a few of the iconic things by Jungkook during his livestream which entertains fans with his cute and funny moments:

1. Getting shocked by his own eyesight:

2. Showing everyone his underwear:

3. Time when he was trying to summon all the ghosts:

4. Making parodies or can say becoming a comedian who loves imitating other idols:

5. When instead of rest he dozes off to sleep:

5. Folding clothes in the middle of the night:

6. When yummy food leads him to give a dramatic reaction:

7: Folding his undergarments on livestream:

8. Jungkook’s live boxing classes for his ARMY:

9. Jungkook’s drunk promises:

Latest Entertainment News