BTS Jungkook’s 9 iconic things fans love during his live stream | Watch

BTS Jungkook’s live is all about enjoying an evening of singing and chatting with Army. Know all the iconic things he does that his fans adore him.

Snigdha Behera Written By: Snigdha Behera New Delhi Published on: June 07, 2023 15:33 IST
BTS Jungkook's funny antics during his live.
Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS Jungkook's funny antics during his live.

From jamming to a variety of music to confirming his eyebrow piercing, BTS Jungkook’s live is always nothing but a fun-filled treat for the ARMY.  The maknae of the group, who is known for his eccentric personality and interests, he never fails to delight million of his fans across the globe.

Here are a few of the iconic things by Jungkook during his livestream which entertains fans  with his cute and funny moments:

1. Getting shocked by his own eyesight:

2. Showing everyone his underwear:

3. Time when he was trying to summon all the ghosts:

4. Making parodies or can say becoming a comedian who loves imitating other idols:

5. When instead of rest he dozes off to sleep:

5. Folding clothes in the middle of the night:

6. When yummy food leads him to give a dramatic reaction:

7: Folding his undergarments on livestream:

8. Jungkook’s live boxing classes for his ARMY:

9. Jungkook’s drunk promises:

Latest Entertainment News

