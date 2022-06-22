'BTS its okay to rest' trends as ARMY assures support to RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V, Jhope and Jungkook

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@TANIAARGENZIANO.95 'BTS its okay to rest' trends as ARMY assures support

Ever since the K-pop band BTS opened up about their hiatus during the BTS Festa 2022, ARMY has been divided about their future endeavours. While many claim it to be the wrong choice to 'disband', others feel it is the right time for the members including RM, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, V, Jhope and Suga to flourish individually as well. BTS has already clarified more than once that the band is not 'dismantling' but only trying to focus more on their solo projects for now. After a lot of debate on the same, BTS ARMY showered their love on the superband by assuring their support on social media and said 'BTS it's okay to rest'.

BTS Army started flooding the internet with endearing photos and videos and promised the Bangton Boys that they will always have their support. One Twitter user said, "It is definitely okay to rest my loves, you've done so much for the past nine years! It's time to have and think for yourselves too. dont worry about anything."

Another tweeted, "Take your time, and do what's best for YOU. ARMY will be right by your side no matter what." "The tannies have been working their a*ses off nonstop for the past 9 years and if there's somebody who deserves this much needed break and a breathe of fresh air ITS THEM!", said another fan.

Check out the reactions here-

While BTS has confessed during their dinner party that ARMY will be seeing less of their group projects, for the time being, the Golden Maknae Jungkook in his Vlive confirmed the return of 'Run BTS'. He revealed that the band is just taking a new direction in planning, as they will continue shooting their web series on the V Live app.

On the work front, BTS released their anthology album 'Proof'. The album, released on June 10, is a three-disc compilation with a large majority of its contents being previously released material. Interestingly, even after 'BTS hiatus' became a rage on social media, 'Proof' opened at No. 1 on the album chart (dated June 25), with the equivalent of 314,000 sales in the US, according to Billboard via Luminate.

On the other hand, BTS' J-hope will be the first member to drop his solo album. The details about the same are yet to be announced. However, it is expected that the rapper will share the date at Lollapalooza festival next month. He is also the first K-pop artist to headline the festival. It will be held at Chicago's Grant Park from July 28 to July 31. At the festival, he will be joining the likes of Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly and more.

