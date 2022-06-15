BTS J-Hope to release solo album: Know date, time and all other details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@UARMYHOPE BTS J-Hope to release solo album

BTS J-Hope to release solo album: The news of super K-pop band BTS aka Bangton Boys breaking up left the ARMY in pieces. While the news came as a shock to all the fans, the company behind the groundbreaking group clarified on Tuesday that the band comprising of RM, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, Suga, Jungkook and V is not dismantling but taking time out to focus on their solo careers along with working as BTS. This is definitely a big relief to the ARMY. And now, to add to the excitement, rapper J-Hope is all set to be the first member to come out with his solo album.

J-Hope is most definitely one of the best rappers in K-pop. According to the Korean news portal JTBC news, he will be dropping his solo album in the mid of July. It is being said that it will be an official album rather than a mixtape. While the company handling BTS has not made any official confirmation, BTS ARMY is going gaga over the news and has flooded the internet. Soon after the news broke out, 'JHope is coming' started trending on Twitter.

One fan wrote, "Hoseok will be the first member to release an album and his solo debut will be in Lollapalooza!!" Another tweeted, "Omg I'm so excited, he will perform his new songs on Lollapalooza omg y'all get ready to make brand new records for our sunshine!!!"

Earlier J-hope had said "It seems like it is time for BTS to change its keynote on personal albums... It's my start, but I'm preparing for my solo album."

It is being speculated that J-hope will announce his solo album at Lollapalooza festival next month. He is also the first K-pop artist to headline the festival. It will be held at Chicago's Grant Park from July 28 to July 31. At the festival, he will be joining the likes of Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly and more.

ARMY are you excited for J Hope's solo album and his performance at the Lollapalooza festival?