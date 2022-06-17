BTS Member's Solo Project: What Jungkook, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V & Jimin are planning after hiatus

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NINA_MALA177 BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook

BTS Member's Solo Plans: BTS 2022 Festa dinner was like no other. It was kind of cathartic for ARMY to hear and listen to their favourite K-pop stars as they shared their conflicting thoughts over the dinner table. The Korean stars shared that it is now time for them to focus on their individual growth and careers along with their group. However, there's still no clarity so far about when BTS will release its new album or songs. In the meantime, here's what Jungkook, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jimin are planning after the hiatus announcement:

RM's upcoming Solo Projects

RM (Rap Monter) aka Kim Namjoon is BTS' leader. He already has a notable career as a solo artist. Two years after BTS' debut, he released his debut mixtape "RM," in 2015. More recently, in 2018 he came out with "Mono." During the 2022 Festa, RM did say that he wants to explore new options but he also stressed that he needs a 'break' to recharge himself. While he hasn't shared any new projects lately, he will be seen in the new episodes of "Run BTS."

Jungkook's upcoming Solo Projects

Charlie Puth and Jungkook are collaborating for a new single, 'Left and Right'. The song will appear on Charlie Puth's upcoming self-titled album. On BTS' 9th anniversary, he's already released a song titled 'My You' which is JK's way of expressing his love for the fans. He personally produced the song together with Hiss Noise. Apart from this, Jungkook has long been open about a mixtape that he is working on. So, that's definitely on the table.

Jin's upcoming Solo Projects

Jin aka Kim Seokjin is the oldest BTS member. He was lately in the news because his mandatory enlistment deadline is approaching. The Korean artist who contributes to BTS in vocals shared that he initially wanted to become an actor. "The reason I wanted to become an actor is because I would learn and experience lots of different things depending on the roles I get," he said. "That's the reason I wanted to be an actor, but I became an idol instead and experienced and learned even more than I could've ever imagined." He said that he plans to pursue it now, however, he hasn't spoken about any new show or film yet. Reportedly, he will work on music for some time and them look for acting options.

Suga's upcoming Solo Projects

Unlike any other BTS member, the group's rapper Suga aka Min Yoongi has dedicated himself completely to making the best of this apparent hiatus. The Korean star who already has two popular solo debuts under his name -- "Agust D" and "D-2" -- is taking English classes, learning dance, working on his album and exploring new genres of music. He has confirmed that he will release an album in the near future.

V's upcoming Solo Projects

V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung wants to do "so many things" as a solo artist. "I hope there comes a chance to show my music to the world, and not just music. I won't be just resting or not doing anything [during the hiatus]. I'll be trying to become someone that has a lot to show you," he shared with the group during the dinner. ARMY might also see him returning to acting. He starred in K-drama "Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth." apart from this, he will be appearing with "The Wooga Squad" in "In the Soop: Friendship Trip" reality show. Featuring along with him will be Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, and Peakboy.

Jimin's upcoming Solo Projects

Park Jimin, the lead vocalist of the group and very soon ARMY will get a solo album of his. When? We don't know that yet. However, during the FESTA dinner, he did confirm that he is working on it. "I get it now that I'm working on my album," he said. "It's different when you're writing your own music. After all, I want my music to tell a message to our fans." In one of the songs, fans might also see Suga and Jimin collaborating.

J-hope's upcoming Solo Projects

J-hope aka Jung Hoseok has already taken a step in the solo direction. Very soon he will be seen headlining the Chicago-based Lollapalooza festival on July 31. "This is going to be my first performance at @lollapalooza," he wrote sharing the news on Instagram. "It's a thrilling new challenge that I think will become a really memorable chapter in my musical history! I'm gonna give you guys a great show. Get ready to get crazyyyyyy!"

Apart from this, HYBE has already confirmed a solo album by J-Hope.