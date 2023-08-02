BTS ARMYs criticise Guinness World Records; company asked to apologise Jeon Jungkook

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS ARMYs call out Guinness World Records for their unprofessionalism

ARMYs are calling on Guinness World Records to apologise to BTS‘s Jungkook.

A Jungkook fan account shared in a now-deleted post that the Guinness World Record for Most Streamed Track on Spotify in a single week (male) was broken by Jungkook with his solo single Seven (feat Latto). The social media account for Guinness World Records replied, “Source plz”?

ARMYs soon provided the requested sources. According to Guinness World Records’ website, Harry Styles still held the record, but ARMYs pointed to other sources that indicated Jungkook had recently broken Styles’ record. Despite the sources, both ARMYs and Jungkook received hate. Netizens argued that Seven didn’t count as a solo achievement since Latto was featured on it.

Meanwhile, Guinness World Records shared an article announcing that both BTS members Jimin and Jungkook achieved two new Guinness World Records each. So, Jungkok now holds the achievements of most streamed track on Spotify in one week (male) with 89, 748, 171 streams million streams and the fastest time for a music track to reach 100 million streams on Spotify (male)”.

But ARMYs didn’t forget a few days before the fiasco and asked about Guinness World Records’ post about Jungkook and Jimin’s records, cheekily commenting “source”? The social media manager for Guinness World Records laughed “finally found one lol”.

ARMYs celebrated Jungkook’s new achievement, sharing the records. They trended “CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK” and “HISTORY MAKER JUNGKOOK.”

Meanwhile, Jungkook continues to break all records with his latest single Seven.

