K-Pop girl group NewJeans gets a shoutout during Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour

NewJeans gets a shoutout during Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour

Ever since K-Pop girl group NewJean’s debut, they have become a representative group of the fourth generation. The quartet is ruling in every field, from music to fashion to brand endorsements. Their impact is so widespread that even the biggest celebrities in South Korea and abroad have turned into their fans.

Whether it's BTS, TWICE, IU, Jessi, Ryan Reynolds, or the internet’s sensational singer Fujii Kaze have openly expressed their admiration and cheered for NewJeans.

And in the latest addition, pop queen Beyonce too admires them. Though the singer is not new to K-Pop, she has already met the BTS members in real and her website has frequently given shoutouts to stars like Jungkook and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo on their birthdays. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa was also on the PR List of Beyonce’s clothing line IVY PARK.

During the pre-show mix of the Boston concert of Renaissance World Tour, the DJ played a remixed version of NewJeans’ ETA. Fans at the venue captured this significant moment and it soon went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, NewJeans had achieved their highest ranking yet on the Hot 100 with Super Shy which debuted at No.66 on this week’s chart. (“Ditto” and “OMG” peaked at No. 82 and No. 74 respectively back in February.)

“Super Shy” also achieved NewJeans’ highest rankings to date on Billboard’s Global 200, Global Excl. U.S. chart, and World Digital Song Sales chart, sweeping the No. 2 spot on all three charts. Additionally, “Super Shy” became the group’s first song ever to enter the main Digital Song Sales chart, where it debuted at No. 45.

