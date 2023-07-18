New Jeans create history by becoming fastest K-Pop girl group to debut 3 songs in Billboard Hot 100

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM K-Pop girl group New Jeans

NewJeans is soaring to new heights on the Billboard charts with their latest hit!

Earlier this year, NewJeans became the fastest K-pop group in history to land more than one song on the Hot 100 (Billboard’s weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States) when they managed to debut both “OMG” and “Ditto” on the chart just six months into their career.

To add to that achievement, NewJeans has now also become the fastest K-pop group ever to enter the Hot 100 with three different songs, having achieved the feat less than a year after their debut.

On July 18 local time, Billboard revealed that NewJeans had achieved their highest ranking yet on the Hot 100 with “Super Shy,” which debuted at No. 66 on this week’s chart. (“Ditto” and “OMG” peaked at No. 82 and No. 74 respectively back in February.)

“Super Shy” also achieved NewJeans’ highest rankings to date on Billboard’s Global 200, Global Excl. U.S. chart, and World Digital Song Sales chart, sweeping the No. 2 spot on all three charts. Additionally, “Super Shy” became the group’s first song ever to enter the main Digital Song Sales chart, where it debuted at No. 45.

Meanwhile, NewJeans’ other new pre-release single “New Jeans” debuted at No. 5 on the World Digital Song Sales chart, and No. 19 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, and No. 32 on the Global 200.

Finally, NewJeans re-entered Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 47, marking a new peak for the group.

