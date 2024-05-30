Security amped up in New York following reports of threat to India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup encounter

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India vs Pakistan.

Kathy Hochul, the governor of the state of New York, is going to enforce extensive security measures around the Eisenhower Park Stadium following reports of threats to the high-voltage India vs Pakistan encounter in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on June 9.

Hochul mentioned that her office is working in tandem with the law enforcement agencies to ensure that all the games slated to be played in the city remain immune to any potential security threat.

"I have also directed the New York State Police to engage in elevated security measures, including an increased law enforcement presence, advanced surveillance, and thorough screening processes," Hochul was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. "Public safety is my top priority and we are committed to ensuring the Cricket World Cup is a safe, enjoyable experience."

The International Cricket Council has also assured the fans of the sport that security measures have been elevated for the T20 extravaganza and it is working closely with the local administration to ensure the smooth conduct of the tournament.

"The safety and security of everyone at the event is our number one priority and we have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place. We work closely with authorities in our host countries and continually monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event," an ICC spokesperson was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

India's squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan

Pakistan's squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan