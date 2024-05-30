First picture of Munawar Faruqui, Mehzabeen Coatwala after wedding surfaces on Internet | See Photo

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI First picture of Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Coatwala

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui's second marriage remained completely secret, until today. The pictures of Munawar and Mehzabeen Coatwala have now surfaced on the internet. In these pictures, Munawar Farooqui is seen with his second wife for the first time. It is said that both of them had reached Dongri together and a grand reception party was held for them.

Munawar and Mehzabeen Coatwala picture goes viral

In the pictures that have surfaced, both are seen standing together. Mahjabeen Kotwala is seen in a lavender outfit and Munawar in a white shirt. Not only this, both are also seen cutting a cake. After seeing both of them together for the first time, the fans also seemed excited. At the same time, there is no dearth of trolls. People are also discussing the past life of both and Munawar's many affairs.

See their latest photo here:

Who is Munawar's new wife?

Let us tell you, that only close friends and family members attended the wedding of Mahjabeen Kotwala and Munawar Fauqui. Amidst all the dating rumours of Munawar, the news of his second marriage forced people to wonder who is his new wife? Munawar's second wife Mahjabeen Kotwala is a well-known makeup artist in the industry, who spends most of her time in Mumbai and Dubai for work. Kotwala has done the makeup of famous stars like Dhanashree Chahal to Dale Steyn.

Both have been married before

Munawar Faruqui has a son from his first marriage. At the same time, this is also Mahjabeen Kotwala's second marriage. She also has a daughter. It is being told that the newlyweds met during work. Both of them fell in love and got married. The one who brought them together was none other than Munawar's co-star in the song Hina Khan. Hina Khan also attended their wedding.