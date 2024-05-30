Manjummel Boys to The Goat Life: THESE South Indian films proved their mettle in foreign countries

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB South Indian films that proved their mettle abroad

In recent times, the popularity of South Indian films has not only grown in India but also in the world circuit exponentially. There is a huge demand for Indian films across the world and this is now not limited to Bollywood but people are also taking much interest in films in South regional languages. These films are now not only releasing globally but also churning out big at the box office. Below are some of the examples of films that minted over Rs 100 crore in international circuits.

Manjummel Boys

Written and directed by Chidambaram, the film stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, and Ganapathi S Poduval in key roles. The film is based on a true incident from 2006. It also became the first film in the Malayalam film industry to mint over Rs 200 crore, surpassing Tovino Thamas's 2018 records.

Aavesham

Another Malayalam language film is in the list of internationally successful South Indian films is Aavesham. It features Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. The film grossed over Rs 150 crore against a small budget of just Rs 30 crore and was declared a blockbuster. Aavesham is currently the fourth highest-grossing South Indian film of 2024.

The Goat Life

The survival drama is written, directed and co-produced by Blessy. The film is adapted from the 2008 best-selling Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jimmy Jean-Louis and KR Gokul in lead roles and Amala Paul and Shobha Mohan in supporting roles. The film grossed over Rs 160 crore globally.

Premalu

The romantic comedy film is directed by Girish AD and stars Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles. The film grossed nearly Rs 136 crore at the box office, which includes nearly Rs 95 crore from India and Rs 40 crore from the international circuit. As per its box office collections, it is currently the sixth highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

Captain Miller

The action-adventure film stars Dhanush in the titular role with an ensemble supporting cast which includes, Shiva Rajkumar, Aditi Balan, Edward Sonnenblick, Sundeep Kishan, Priyanka Mohan and John Kokken. The film grossed over 100 crore and garnered mostly positive reviews.

Aranmanai 4

The comedy horror flick stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Yogi Babu, Ramachandra Raju and Santhosh Prathap in key roles. The film grossed over Rs 100 crore at the box office, making it the highest-grossing film in the franchise so far and one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2024.