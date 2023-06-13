BTS 10th Anniversary: Seoul turns purple; ARMY gets emotional with throwback photos and videos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BTS: Seoul turns purple; ARMY gets emotional with throwback photos and videos

BTS 10th Anniversary: Fans have not left a single stone unturned to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Kpop superband BTS. From sharing old Weverse LIVE videos of the BTS members Jungkook, Jimin, V aka Kim Taehyung, Suga, RM, Jin, and Jhope to making their own edits that perfectly define their love for them, fans have flooded social media with photos and videos. Amid this, the heartfelt letters and memories shared by the members have added a cathartic feeling for all the ARMYs. To celebrate the grand success of the boy band, all the major landmarks like skyscrapers, bridges, and others in South Korea's capital Seoul have been lit up in purple as well.

BTS members' photos and videos are being displayed at every junction, on buses and on others to honor their music and all the work they have done to bring Kpop music on the world map. From Monday evening, numerous Seoul structures, including City Hall, the 123-story Lotte World Tower, several Han River bridges, and the futuristic DDP – a Zaha Hadid-designed aluminum and concrete dome that's often used for visual art – is bathed in purple, a colour associated with BTS. Messages congratulating BTS are displayed on digital screens in buildings across Seoul, while postal authorities have been issuing stamps marking the group's anniversary.

Fireworks are planned at a park near the Han River on Saturday night, hours after one of the BTS singers, RM, holds a live talk with fans that will be broadcast online. Here's how the emotional fans are celebrating BTS 10th anniversary on social media-

Meanwhile, BTS is currently taking a hiatus as a group as its members begin to serve their mandatory military duties. Two BTS singers – Jin and J-Hope – have already started their compulsory 18-month service and other members are to follow in the coming months, which likely means the group will reconvene around 2025. Till then, all the members have been releasing their individual projects.

