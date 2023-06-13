BTS 10th Anniversary: BTS V shares unseen videos; how Jungkook, Jimin and others are celebrating

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE BTS 10th Anniversary

BTS 10th Anniversary: It has been a decade since the superband BTS made its debut and set on a mission to make every individual fall in love with their music and philosophies in life. The members - BTS V aka Kim Taehyung, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, Suga, Jin, and Jhope made their debut on June 13, 2013, and now, after 10 long years, they are easily the most popular names in the world because of their massive popularity and their fans aka BTS ARMY. The social media has been flooded with memories of their journey as fans share their most favorite parts of BTS' career. In gratitude, BTS members have also shared unseen photos and videos and wrote letters of thanks to the fans.

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung loaded his Instagram stories with many unseen videos of the members including their dance practice videos or goofing around with Jungkook and Jimin or just eating together. As soon as he dropped the videos, fans got emotional. BTS V also wrote, "It's already been 10 years since we debuted.. Thank you for being healthy for our members for 10 years and for making good memories together, thank you so much ARMYs and thanks to you, we're doing our best." Check out the posts here-

On the other hand, BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon and singer Jimin shared heartfelt posts on Weverse to thank their fans for the support and love they have been bestowed with all these years.

RM wrote, "It’s a really special thing to be enchanted by certain words. Until a noun becomes a pronoun; when BTS becomes BTS and when ARMY becomes ARMY…There was a lot of rain and wind, and also love. We built our own world that no one could possibly understand. Thanks to the ARMYs and so many people who helped us, I was able to experience something special that I won’t be able to experience again. Looking back, I became used to kicking open the door and leaving after being absorbed in reminiscing briefly. Even now, I’m still imagining our part 2. It feels like it can be anything."

Jimin said, "I’ve told you ARMYs a few times already, it’s not easy to support and love someone and give them strength for no particular reason,” the translated message reads, according to AllKpop.com. “That is why I am able to understand how happy we are. You, who made us feel this way, should feel overflowing happiness and receive love. You must. Understand? ARMY, whom I am always thankful to and love, Let’s be happy for a long long time."

BTS rapper Jhope is currently serving in the military but he took out time to express his gratitude to the fans. He wrote, "ARMYs, you’re all doing well, right?? About now, I’m probably in an extremely nervous state with my military discipline!! In a sort of ‘scheduled text message’ vibe… To comfort all of you going through this Hobi-less time, I will send my greetings through letters on special days like this, even though it’s short!!"

Meanwhile, to celebrate BTS' 10th anniversary, many activities and events have been organized in Seoul and the city has turned purple. Fans have also planned their group activities to celebrate the success of Jungkook, Jimin, RM, BTS V, Jhope, Suga and Jin.

