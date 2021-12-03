Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor performs fire stunt in Ayan Mukerji's latest post, Alia Bhatt reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYAN MUKERJI Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Highlights Ayan Mukerji-directed superhero adventure, Brahmastra, is billed as the first part in a trilogy

Brahmastra: Part One" is set to release in five languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada & Malayalam

Brahmastra was slated to hit the theatres in December last year, however, the film got delayed

We might finally hear some news about Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first film together. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the sci-fi film has been on roll for over two years but due to technical difficulties, the pandemic and lockdown, the film has been delayed multiple times. Finally, Ayan took to social media to tease fans with an update about the film. Sharing a behind-the-sets picture of Ranbir Kapoor, the filmmaker shared that the 'time feels right' and he might soon reveal the 'final' release date of Brahmastra.

In the photo shared on Instagram, the actor can be seen performing a fire stunt. Not sharing much about the photo, Ayan wrote, "TheTimeFeelsRight. Two and a half years ago, I started this Instagram journey, with Brahmāstra’s Release a few months away. Then, we needed more time to perfect the movie. Then, I fell off Instagram. Then, the world stopped for a while. Through all of this, every single day, Brahmāstra has been ON! Growing with all the love and dedication it has needed! Waiting patiently for its Time. That Time is Here. The Time to start sharing Brahmāstra. The Time to launch something from Brahmāstra. The Time for ‘another’, but this time - Final Release Date! And to do it all, in a way, that’s as exciting and as special as the movie experience, we have given our lives to create! Really really soon."

Reacting to Ayan's post, Alia Bhatt, who is dating Ranbir Kapoor, dropped multiple fire emojis.

Of late, Ayan has been sharing multiple bts photos of the upcoming film Brahmastra. His earlier post also featured actors Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. One of the photos also has silhouettes of Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. The posts were captioned as "Flashes of Time".

Ayan Mukerji-directed superhero adventure, Brahmastra, is billed as the first part in a trilogy. In the film, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Shiva while Alia Bhatt plays his love interest Isha who supports him in his quest for the all-powerful Brahmastra. The film also stars Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

Brahmastra: Part One" is set to release in five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, and is produced by Dharma Productions in association with Fox Star Studios.

The film was slated to hit the theatres in December last year, however, the film got delayed and was then speculated to hit the theatres in summer 2020. It was announced that Brahmastra will hit the theatres on December 4 this year. The lead actors had announced the same with a video, however, it was delayed again.