Bollywood needs heroes like Elvish Yadav, says Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela and popular YouTuber and now Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav have come together for a new music video titled ‘Hum To Deewane’.

Talking about working with Elvish, the actress said that Bollywood needs more heroes like him. ''I strongly feel that Bollywood is in dire need of tall heroes like Elvish,'' she said.

She also said that Elvish has ''truly'' delivered an incredible performance on the project.

''This song is a sincere ode to romance, catering to all the passionate couples out there, and it's undeniably a beautiful composition. Throughout the entire shoot, my focus was solely on him because I believe that when my hero looks his best, as an onscreen couple, we can deliver our very best. Please shower us with your love and blessings,'' she added.

Ahead of the release, a poster was unveiled was both the stars.

Check out the poster:

In the poster, Urvashi Rautela looks dazzling, donning a vibrant red anarkali dress.

In contrast, Elvish Yadav gives off a more casual look, exuding cool and confident vibes, dressed in a stylish combination of a checked shirt, black pants, and a leather jacket.

The tagline hints at a story of passionate love, and the poster only fuels the curiosity about what lies in store for the audience.

Fans are already buzzing with excitement who took the internet by storm looking at the poster, and have created an online frenzy, particularly due to Elvish’s own popularity and his ardent fan base.

The song will be released on Play DM Official Youtube channel on September 14.

