BLACKPINK’s Jennie to be part of Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Looks like BLACKPINK’s Jennis is on a roll with back-to-back projects, films, and concerts. Shortly after, old rumors about Jennie joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe resurfaced, proving that like it or not, the idol might not be the last seen of her in the Hollywood scene.

According to reports, Jennie will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She will be a team member on the first-ever Asian superhero team in Marvel manipulates ice to protect people in the Pacific Rim and around the world. She will be playing the character of Seol Hee, Luna Snow a K-pop star that uses her ice-based superpowers. Like Jennie, Luna Snow speaks both Korean and English. Interestingly, Luna Snow was previously voiced by f(x)’s Luna in the 2020 video game Marvel Super War.

Since last year, it has been rumored that the Agents of Atlas would get their own Marvel Cinematic Universe series much like Wanda Vision or Loki. The fictional director of the team Jimmy Woo, played by actor Randall Park has already been introduced as a character in several other projects.

There is also talk of the Agents of Atlas being involved in future projects featuring the Asian hero Shang Chi, played by Simu Liu.

But the fans of Jennie being hawkeyed, noticed that many Marvel Asian members like Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Claudia Kim (Avengers: Age of Ultron), and Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange) have followed Jennie on Instagram.

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu was also spotted at BLACKPINK’s Born Pink World Tour in Los Angeles last November with his girlfriend Allison Hsu, the marketing manager of the K-Pop group’s US label.

Jennie was recently seen in HBO’s The Idol, in which she went viral for her scenes, the moment it premiered.

For the unversed, BLACKPINK is already famous enough without Jennie Kim getting a potential deal with Marvel. The four-member K-pop group formed back in 2016 and is now the biggest Korean girl group internationally.

