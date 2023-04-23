Bigg Boss Telugu 6 fame Chalaki Chanti hospitalized; comedian admitted in ICU

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHALAKICHANTI_OFFICIAL Bigg Boss Telugu 6 fame Chalaki Chanti hospitalized

Chalaki Chanti is a famous comedian and actor in the Telugu industry who is known for his stint in Bigg Boss Telugu 6. His real name is Vinay Mohan; however, he is widely recognised by his stage name. In a shocking turn of events, Chanti suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday. He is currently admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad.

Telugu comedian Chalaki Chanti suffered a heart attack on Sunday afternoon and was rushed to the hospital. He is being treated in the intensive care unit at a hospital in Hyderabad. The actor, well known for his supporting role in Nani's 'Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu,' had blood vessel blocks discovered on his right and left sides. It is now reported that he is in stable condition.

About Bigg Boss stint

People adored comedian Chanti for his appearance on the controversial show Bigg Boss Telugu 6, but he quit the show in the middle. He was one of the brilliant contestants on the show. For the unversed, Akkineni Nagarjuna Rao hosted the show Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Journey in showbiz

Chalaki Chanti is well known for her performances in the films Raahu (2020) and Trivikraman (2016). Actor Chanti began his career performing mimicry and has since become well-known for his humour and acting. He is also renowned for hosting the radio show Chanti Bunty, which gave the comic the nickname Chanti. Following that, Chanti made her Tollywood debut with the film Jallu.

