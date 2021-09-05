Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar bids bye to Sidharth Shukla, fights back tears as he replays his BB journey

Follow us on Image Source : VOOT Stills of Karan Johar, Sidharth Shukla from Bigg Boss OTT

On Sunday Ka Vaar ka episode of Bigg Boss OTT, host Karan Johar pays an emotional tribute to BB 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. The actor passed away on Thursday following a massive heart attack. While Sidharth was a popular face of television and was known for his roles in shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, his popularity grew immensely with Bigg Boss. Replaying his BB journey, Karan shared how loved Sidharth was an actor, friend and son. Fighting back his tears, the filmmaker said, he's numb after hearing the news and is finding it hard to come to terms with it.

Talking of Sidharth, Karan said, “Sidharth Shukla is such a face, such a name, who has become an important part of our lives. He is a favourite member of Bigg Boss family. He is not only mine but a friend of the uncountable people in the industry."

"He has left us all," he said taking a pause and then adding, "This is something we are still finding hard to believe it. I am numb, I can’t even breathe."

"Sid is a good son, a great friend, and an amazing guy to be around. His positive vibe and that smile won so many… millions of hearts. His millions of fans are proof that he was such a popular and lovable person," he continued.

"You shall be missed Sidharth Shukla. We will miss you. You and I, we all need great strength to carry on the show. Even Sid would have want this that the show must go on,” he said in conclusion. You can watch Karan Johar's emotional tribute to Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla here:

Sidharth Shukla died on September 2. The actor, best known for his role in the long-running TV serial 'Balika Vadhu', died after a massive heart attack on Thursday. He was 40 years old and is survived by his mother and two sisters. A Cooper Hospital spokesperson revealed that the actor was "brought dead" in the morning.

Shukla was known for being fit and had even won the reality show, 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7'. He also hosted 'Savdhaan India' and 'India's Got Talent'.