Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan back to hosting reality show after dengue scare | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 16: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back to hosting the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode after recovering from dengue. The episode will also see Katrina Kaif along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar coming as celebrity guests in 'Bigg Boss 16'. Last week Karan Johar was seen hosting the weekend episode because Salman Khan was down with dengue. Salman will be interacting with the contestants and analysing their entire week's activities. Katrina and the entire cast will be promoting their film 'Phone Bhoot'.

According to the news agency PTI, Salman Khan was diagnosed with dengue last week. Further, the reports also added that he has taken a brief break from hosting Bigg Boss. For the unversed, during the Weekend ka Vaar episodes, Salman is often seen discussing with contestants, guiding them on their game plan and taking them to task when needed. Filmmaker Karan Johar, serves as a jury member on the colors ongoing dance show "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa", temporarily took over the hosting duties of Bigg Boss.

Contestants who are nominated for this week include Abdu Rozik, Gautam Vig, Gori Nagori, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, and Tina Datta. Sreejita De and Manya Singh have already been evicted from 'Bigg Boss 16'. ALSO READ: Salman Khan's FIRST appearance after dengue scare; attends Aayush Sharma's birthday party

Salman Khan at Aayush Sharma's birthday bash

Recently, Salman made a grand entrance at his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's birthday party, and as usual, fans were elated to catch his first glimpses after the recovery. For the occasion, Salman Khan looked fine and hearty as he arrived in style with his brothers Sohail and Arbaaz. The actor also posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the venue and even greeted them with folded hands. He looked dapper in a dark blue T-shirt teamed with a pair of maroon trousers. In one of the videos, shared on social media, Salman can be seen holding his niece Ayat in his arms.

Salman Khan's Upcoming films

Diwali 2023 will mark the return of the star as Tiger with the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3. The film brings back the pairing of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, with a strong ensemble. The film has been shot across the globe with one of its kind action-packed experiences for the audience during the festive season of Diwali.

Not just Diwali, but Salman will also be treating fans on Eid 2023. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be an Eid 2023 release. The film is billed as an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and also features Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh Daggubati in lead roles. Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari are also a part of the project.

ALSO READ: Feroze Khan: Pakistani actors demand ban on him after ex-wife presents proof of domestic violence

Latest Entertainment News