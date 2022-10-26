Wednesday, October 26, 2022
     
Salman Khan's FIRST appearance after dengue scare; attends Aayush Sharma's birthday party

Salman Khan posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the venue and even greeted them with folded hands. He looked dapper in a dark blue T shirt teamed with a pair of maroon trousers.

October 26, 2022
Salman Khan
Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Salman Khan

Salman Khan is back! It looks like the Bollywood superstar has recovered from dengue. Recently, Salman, who is currently hosting Bigg Boss 16, made a grand entrance at his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's birthday party, and as usual, fans were elated to catch his first glimpses after the recovery. The 'Antim' actor along with his wife Arpita Khan Sharma hosted a star-studded birthday bash in town.

For the occasion, Salman Khan looked fine and hearty as he arrived in style with his brothers Sohail and Arbaaz. The actor also posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the venue and even greeted them with folded hands. He looked dapper in a dark blue T shirt teamed with a pair of maroon trousers. In one of the videos, shared on social media, Salman can be seen holding his niece Ayat in his arms.

Salman Khan's health update 

According to the news agency PTI, Salman Khan was diagnosed with dengue last week. Further, the reports also added that he has taken a brief break from hosting 'Bigg Boss'. For the unversed, during the Weekend ka Vaar episodes, Salman is often seen discussing with contestants, guiding them on their game plan and taking them to task when needed. Filmmaker Karan Johar temporarily took over the hosting duties of Bigg Boss. He already serves as a jury member on the colors ongoing dance show "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa". ALSO READ: Salman Khan recovering from dengue, to resume work post-Diwali | Deets Inside

Salman Khan's Upcoming films

Talking about the superstar's upcoming films, Diwali 2023 will mark the return of the star as Tiger with the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3. The film brings back the pairing of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, with a strong ensemble. The film has been shot across the globe with one of its kind action-packed experiences for the audience during the festive season of Diwali. 

Not just Diwali, but Salman will also be treating fans on Eid 2023. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be an Eid 2023 release. This will be his 10th Eid release in cinema halls after Wanted, Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Tubelight, and Bharat. The film is billed as an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and also features Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh Daggubati in lead roles. Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari are also a part of the project. 

The film is produced by Salman Khan Films and promises to have all the elements that one expects of a Salman Khan Film - action, comedy, drama, romance and emotions.

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar brutally trolled for Diwali look, netizens compare her to Urfi Javed & Janhvi Kapoor

