Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@IAMHIMANSHIKHURANA Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana tests positive for coronavirus

Former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana has shared that she has tested positive for Covid-19. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to post a note saying: "I want to inform you all taht I have been tested positive for Covid-19 even after taking proper precautions. As you all know that I was the part of the protest day before yesterday and the area was crowded so I thought to get the test done before I go for my shoot today evening."

Himanshi also asked those who came in contact with her to get checked for Covid-19 too.

"I jst wanted to inform people who came in my contact to get ur test done & please take proper precautions in d protest. Its my request to all the people protesting to not forget that we are going through pandemic so please take proper care," she said in the note.

On September 25, she had tweeted photos of farmers and herself from the protests. "We all are with our farmers #KisaanFightsForRight @Khalsa_Aid @BawaRanjit @harbhajanmann," she had posted on Twitter.

On the work front, Himanshi Khurana will be seen next in a music video. She and her boyfriend Asim Riaz will feature in this video. Fans of the celebrities have adored them as a couple and thus wish to see them share screen space once again. Thus the fans have been quite excited for this new music video.

Himanshi got much love and appreciation from her fans as well as her boyfriend, Asim Riaz who shared her picture from the protest on Instagram Story and wrote, “Well Done! Himanshi Khurana”.

The couple’s romance blossomed on Bigg Boss 13. After their stint in Bigg Boss, the two featured together in three music videos. Himanshi also never shies away from posting pictures and videos as proof of their love on social media. Though in the light of recent events, her social media is more focussed on farmers and the protests.

Popular Punjabi pop singers such as Sidhu Moosewala, Diljit Dosanjh, Babbu Mann, Gippy Grewal, Parmish Verma and Ammy Virk also backed the farmers of Punjab against the three farm bills rushed through Parliament by the Centre. Haryana’s popular singer Sapna Chaudhary also came out in support of farmers on Tuesday and criticised the lathi-charge on farmers in Kurukshetra last week.

