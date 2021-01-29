Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHUMI PEDNEKAR Bhumi Pednekar shoots for 'Badhaai Do' at Zero degree| PICS

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's much talked about comedy-drama Badhaai Do, went on floors recently. The film is a sequel to the National Award-winning hit, 'Badhaai Ho'. Now, actress Bhumi Pednekar revealed that she is shooting for the film at Zero degree Celsius. Bhumi posted a string of Instagram images and clips on Friday to share the experience. Alongside an image, where she is seen lazing in bed, she wrote: "Sumi doesn't want to leave her bed today #SumiDiaries #BadhaaiDo 0 (degrees) C. 4:37 AM." Sumi is the name of her character in the film.

Bhumi then shared a picture taken at 5.04 am on Friday. In the image, the actress is seen sipping on coffee. "Because you've got to do what you've got to do… Getting ready #SumiDairies," she wrote. In a third image, she captured a billboard that read: "You are at 6,000 feet".

Bhumi did not share where she is shooting for the film.

Earlier, the actors took to their social media accounts and dropped the news of the film going on floors on January 5. Rajkummar posted a photo of him and Bhumi holding the clapboard. He captioned the picture as, "Shuru ho gai hai hamari kahani, Jahan hai dono Raja aur Rani, Shardul Aur Sumi hai ekdam pyaare, Yeh dono hai situation ke maare, Milenge hum aapse jald, Ho jayega tab sab clear aur tab hum kahengey."

Badhaai Do is the second installment in the Badhaai Ho franchise. While the first film starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, the new film will see the Bhumi team with Rajkummar Rao to take the franchise forward. In the new film, Rajkummar plays the only male officer in a Mahila thana in Delhi. Bhumi will reportedly play a police officer and a PT teacher.

The film is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, who helmed the Gulshan Devaiah-starrer comedy "Hunterr" (2015), and is written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who earlier wrote Badhaai Ho.

