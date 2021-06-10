Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHUMIPEDNEKAR Bhumi Pednekar: Climate conservation has become focal point of conversation

Actress and environmentalist Bhumi Pednekar is happy that climate conservation has become a focal point of conversation. Bhumi said: "I have to thank the youth of the world for uniting on this. They have made this happen and inspired so many others to come forward and speak up -- climate conservation has become the most important focal point of conversation in the world."

Bhumi is present on Giphy, a popular American online database and search engine known for making and sharing animated images, or GIFs, and her climate skewed content has crossed 1 billion views.

The climate action GIFs have been featured amongst the top World Organisations: UNICEF, Greenpeace, Future Earth and United Nations who are creating awareness on climate action. She added: "The fact that Climate Warrior GIF's have crossed 1 billion views means the youth of the world have found them useful to raise their voice for climate justice."

Bhumi calls it a "huge moment of happiness" for her because her social media advocacy platform Climate Warrior has resonated with so many people across the globe.

She added: "It is really amazing to know how these assets have become tools in the hands of the youth to tell the world how urgently we need to save our planet and all animals who have an equal right to live on earth."

On the professional front, Bhumi Pednekar will once again be seen sharing screen space with actor Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film ‘Raksha Bandhan.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday to make the announcement, Bhumi shared an image, where she can be seen sitting alongside Akshay and filmmaker Aanand L. Rai.

"A very special film and a very special reunion. Am supremely excited to be collaborating again with two of my favourite creative powerhouses & humans. Am full of gratitude to be a part of this special, heart-touching story," she captioned the image.

Akshay, who shared screen space with Bhumi in the 2017 film "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha", welcomed her on board.

Sharing the same picture on Instagram, the actor wrote: "When you are happy, it shows. And indeed we are to have @bhumipednekar onboard #RakshaBandhan."

Announced last year on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the movie revolves around the brother-sister bond. Other details about the film are still under wraps.