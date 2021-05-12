Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHREYA CHAUDHRY Bandish Bandit's Shreya Chaudhry pens mushy birthday wish for 'love' Karan Tacker. Seen Yet?

Bandish Bandit actress Shreya Chaudhry, on Wednesday dedicated a birthday post to popular television actor Karan Tacker. She adressed Karan as 'love' in the Instagram post. Sharing a picture in which Shreya was seen with her arms around him, the actress wrote, "Happy birthday love @karantacker… #11thmay." The birthday post has got fans excited. They are in shock and wondering if the two are dating each other.

The fans took to Shreya's comment section and flood it with heart emojis. A user said "Don't tell me these two are dating??" Another wrote "ye kab hua." On the other hand, some commented "Beautiful couple," "Congratulations.. surprise surprise!!"

Karan Tacker and his rumoured lady love Shreya Chaudhry have been headlined for their social media PDA ever since they made their first public appearance, earlier. Reports claimed that they are planning to tie the knot in December, but the two are yet to confirm or deny the news.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shreya made her debut with Amazon Prime Video series 'Bandish Bandits'. It also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Ritwik Bhowmik, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang and Amit Mistry.

Talking about Karan Tacker, he was last seen in 'Special Ops'. Directed by Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair, the eight-episode Hotstar Specials spy action thriller series is based on the role of Indian intelligence in a series of parliamentary terror attacks that India has faced.