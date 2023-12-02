Badshah on Aap Ki Adalat: Rapper reveals Shah Rukh Khan once gifted him expensive PlayStation as his salary

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Badshah on Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma

Badshah in Aap Ki Adalat: It has to be Badshah's songs if you're shaking a leg at any club or wedding. Born as Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, the rapper has not only dominated the Indian music industry but also made the world groove. From Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai to Kala Chasma, he is credited with chartbuster songs. Badshah recently appeared on India's most-loved show, Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma, and opened up about Shah Rukh Khan's expensive gift to him.

When India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma asked him about King Khan's special gift, Badshah revealed that SRK once gave him an exclusive and exorbitant PlayStation as his fee. "Shah Rukh Khan once asked me to make a song for him. Later, his manager Pooja (SRK's manager) called me and asked me about my fee," the rapper said.

When Shah Rukh Khan gifted an expensive PlayStation to Badshah

"I said what are you talking about? I made a song for Shah Rukh Khan, and this is a big deal for me. However, she insisted, and I asked her to get me a PlayStation 5. It didn't even launch in India during that time. After a few days, I got a call from Shah Rukh (Khan) sir. He said that he got the PlayStation that I demanded, and his team will send it to me," Badshah said. The rapper also revealed that he regrets not getting SRK's signature on the PlayStation.

Watch the new promo of Aap Ki Adalat here:

For those who don't know, Shah Rukh Khan's team approached Badshah to make a fan anthem for his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders in 2020.

Badshah's recent works

After his chartbuster song Gone Girl, Badshah, recently, released his new song Jawaab. Within just 2 weeks of its release, the song garnered more than 12 million views on YouTube. Penned and crooned by Badshah, Jawaab also stars Gayatri Bhardwaj.

