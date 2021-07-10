Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRABHAS 'Baahubali: The Beginning' turns 6: Prabhas lauds the team that created waves of cinematic magic

SS Rajamouli-directorial magnum opus 'Baahubali: The Beginning' has completed 6 years of release today. On the occasion, pan-India star Prabhas lauded the team that created waves in the entertainment world with their work on the film. Prabhas took to his Instagram handle and shared a still of him from the movie, alongside the caption, "#6YearsOfBaahubali: Here's to the team that created waves of cinematic magic all across the country and the world."

On this special day, fans too came up with the demand of having a special emoji made for 'Baahubali' on the social media giant, WhatsApp. Several of them took to their Twitter handles and tweeted their requests that read, "We want a Baahubali emoji on WhatsApp!!#Prabhas #6YearsOfUnrivalledBaahubali."

Baahubali: The Beginning' was shot in both Telugu and Tamil and dubbed into Malayalam and Hindi. With this film, Prabhas became a household name. It became a financial rage, breaking box office records. With this film, Prabhas shot to superstardom and emerged as a massive pan-India star.

After the 'Baahubali' franchise, to cater to his fandom from all across the country, Prabhas has only given out pan-India films. On the multi-lingual portfolio, Prabhas has 'Radhe Shyam', 'Salaar', 'Adipurush', 'Saaho', and Nag Ashwin's next on the pipeline.

Adipurush’s shoot has resumed. The film is an adaptation of Ramayan, where Prabhas features as Lord Ram while Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying Ravan. Kriti Sanon will be seen as Sita, whereas Sunny Singh will essay the role of Laxman. The film is being directed by Om Raut, known for helming the Ajay Devgn blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

