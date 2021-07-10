Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon finish filming for horror-comedy 'Bhediya'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRITI SANON Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon finish filming for Bhediya

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has wrapped the filming of his upcoming horror-comedy "Bhediya", and the actor said working on the film has been an 'extraordinary' experience. The film is part of producer Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe comprising Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's “Stree” and “Roohi”, featuring Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma. The film is directed by "Bala" helmer Amar Kaushik, while Niren Bhatt, best known for penning “Asur” and the long-running TV show “Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma”, has written the script.

Also starring Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal and Paalin Kabak, “Bhediya” is set to release in theatres on April 14, 2022.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun penned a heartfelt note for Bhediya cast and crew including Kriti, director and producer. In his note, Varun wrote, "It's a film wrap for team #Bhediya! What an extraordinary journey this has been working with some amazing people and teaming up with Dino after Badlapur and super talented @amarkaushik . @kritisanon u ma boo and @nowitsabhi will misss our chats in the van before every scene love u @paalinkabak suprise package thank u. Releasing in theatres on 14th April, 2022."

On the other hand, Kriti too shared a video announcing of the filming wrap. She thanked Varun for being a 'crazy entertainer' during the shoot. Kriti wrote, "It's a film wrap for team #Bhediya! Releasing in theatres on 14th April, 2022. My First Horror Comedy! Been such a fun journey!!!@amarkaushik thank you for giving me such a memorable character, your energy made it all happen!! As you say.. Khelte hain!! @varundvn Thank you for being a great coactor and for being the crazy entertainer YOU as always!@nowitsabhi you are amazing! Maza aaya!!Gonna miss my Wolfpack!!@maddockfilms #DineshVijan @pvijan And the entire cast and crew!! @officialjiocinema."

The shoot for the film commenced in Arunachal Pradesh's Ziro town in March this year. The film is presented by Jio Studios and Vijan's Maddock Films.

(With PTI Inputs)