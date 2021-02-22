Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANN KHURRANA Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Anek to release on September 17

Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted on Monday treated his fans and followers with great news as he announced that his upcoming film Anek will release on September 17. The film marks his return with director Anubhav Sinha after the 2019 release, Article 15. "Naam #ANEK, lekin release date ek! Milte hai aapse 17th September 2021 ko!" Ayushmann wrote on Twitter.

The film is currently on the floors in Assam. Ayushmann's slit eyebrow in the first look of the film has grabbed eyeballs. Ayushmann sharing his first look, captioned the pictures, "Excited to be collaborating with Anubhav Sinha sir. Again. #ANEK....Here's presenting my look as Joshua produced by @anubhavsinhaa and #BhushanKumar."

Talking about his character in the film and sporting a distinct look, Ayushmann said, "I have been fortunate to collaborate with filmmakers who encourage me to add my creative inputs to their vision of storytelling. The eyebrow slit I am sporting in Anek was an idea I discussed with Anubhav sir. It was about creating a distinct look that the audience has never seen me in, and I am glad that people have noticed and are discussing it."

"It was about creating a distinct look that audiences have never seen me in and I'm glad that people have taken notice of this and are discussing it," he said. "I have to thank Anubhav sir for being open to my suggestion and that's what makes our creative partnership so exciting. I have always been an eager artist who wants to contribute towards building my character and how it will look on screen," the 36-year-old actor added.

Anek is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha.

Ayushmann Khurrana recently wrapped up the shoot of his Abhishek Kapoor's directorial Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The actor will be next seen in a comedy-drama titled Doctor G which will be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.

