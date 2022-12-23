Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: The Way of Water looks forward to blockbuster Christmas weekend

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Avatar 2 is looking forward to Christmas cheer at the box office

Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Avatar: The Way of Water is expected to have a successful first week at the box office and may surpass the lifetime collections of Bollywood's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 186 crore) within the week. According to reports, the film is expected to earn around Rs 14.25 to 16.25 crore on its fifth day of release. The numbers are expected to rise over the weekend given the Christmas fervor.

Avatar The Way of Water Box Office Report

Avatar 2 had an opening of Rs 40 crore and has continued to perform well, earning Rs 42.5 crore on its second day, Rs 46 crore on its third day, Rs 18.6 crore on its fourth day, and Rs 16.63 on its fifth day. Avatar 2 is expected to earn close to Rs 15 Cr on day 6. It is on track to reach the Rs 200 crore mark. The Way of Water also had the second-biggest opening for a Hollywood film in India, just behind Avengers: Endgame, which earned over Rs 53 crore on its first day.

The first week collection of Avatar The Way of Water is better than most Bollywood films that have been released in 2022. While Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu is said to have earned Rs 71.87 cr, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha is reported to have minted over Rs 78 crore. Likewise, The lifetime collection of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha stood at Rs 58 Cr Shamshera earned only Rs 42 Cr. If Avatar 2 continues at the same pace, it will cross the lifetime business of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 soon.

About Avatar 2

The sequel to the original "Avatar" film follows the characters of Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (played by Zoe Saldana) as they try to keep their family together while traveling across the vast reaches of Pandora and seeking refuge with the Metkayina clan, who live in harmony with their surrounding oceans. The film also features Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Kate Winslet, and Cliff Curtis.

Latest Entertainment News