Arun Govil recalls Ramanand Sagar rejected him for Lord Ram's role in Ramayan: 'I am not suitable...'

The late Ramanand Sagar's blockbuster mythological show 'Ramayan' is back on television. The serial had gained immense popularity upon release on Doordarshan in 1987. Amid the Adipurush controversy, the iconic Ramayan is set to be telecasted again on Shemaroo Tv, from July 3. Following this, Arun Govil, who played Lord Ram in the TV show Ramayan recalled that he wasn't the first choice for the character. In a new interview, Arun said that Ramanand Sagar took his audition but rejected him.

Speaking to agency ANI, Arun said, "From 1977, I started acting with Rajshri Pictures and with Sagar Saheb, I also worked in Anand Sagar's directorial Baadal, and I did Vikram Aur Betaal and only then I came to know that Sagar Saheb is making Ramayan, so I approached him, I wanted to play the character of Lord Ram. However, working in mythology is not a very standard thing at that time, and I was doing a lot of commercial films. My friends and family said don't do it is not good for you."

"Ramanand Sagar took my audition and in the audition he rejected me. His sons Prem Sagar, Moti Sagar, and Anand Sagar asked me to play the character of Bharat and Lakshman, but I said that, 'I want to play the role of Lord Ram and if I am not suitable for it then it's fine', later they selected someone else for the role." However, after a few days, he was called by the makers of the show for the role, and finally, got the opportunity to be part of the mythological show.

Arun Govil further said, "I am serious by nature, introverted and calm also. So, have a few traits which are similar. This role changed my life completely and the way this role and show became popular, neither I nor the makers ever thought about it."

About Ramayan

The series featured Arun Govil as Ram, Deepika Chikhalia as Sita and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. Late Dara Singh portrayed Hanuman and Arvind Trivedi was featured as Ravana. The show was originally telecast from January 25, 1987 to July 31, 1988 and received massive responses from the audience.

