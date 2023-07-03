Bigg Boss Malayalam 5: Akhil Marar beats Reneesha Rahiman in lifting the trophy, takes home Rs 50 lacs

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SHIJUAROFFICIAL Akhil Marar

Bigg Boss Malayalam 5: After a 14-week journey, the fifth season of Bigg Boss Malayalam has finally announced its winner. Hosted by superstar Mohanlal, the reality saw Akhil Marar as the winner claiming the prestigious trophy. He won the reality show by outshining inmate Reneesha Rahiman by a high margin. Akhil took home the prize money of Rs 50 Lakhs. Reneesha was crowned as the first runner-up, followed by second runner-up, Junaiz VP securing. Sobha Viswanath won the title of the third runner-up.

The victory of Marar was announced by Mohanlal himself. He was presented with a trophy, cash prize of Rs 50 lacs and also a brand-new car.

A day before the finale of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5, Cerena Ann Johnson was eliminated from the show. On Day 94, it was a dramatic moment when Nadira Mehrin decided to take an unexpected step. She decided to walk out of the show with the money box containing a sum of Rs 7.75 Lakh.

Meanwhile, the makers of Bigg Boss Malayalam 5 released a promo ahead of the finale. In the video, Mohanlal thanked viewers for their support this season. He said, "For the last 14 weeks, you have eagerly watched all the episodes of Bigg Boss Malayalam. You have encouraged the contestants and decided their fates. You have been with us throughout this journey."

"I too concerned myself with the happenings in the house and was a witness to the contestants’ journey. Today (July 2) marks the grand conclusion. Let us together witness the much-awaited finale," he added.

