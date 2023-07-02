Sreejita De exchange vows with Michael Blohm-Pape in Germany; shares wedding pictures on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape got married in Germany.

TV actress and Bigg Boss fame Sreejita De finally exchanged vows with her longtime beau Michael Blohm-Pape in Germany. The couple got married as per Christian customs at a Church in Germany.

Sreejita took to Instagram to share her dreamy pictures from her wedding ceremony. They got married in the presence of their close friends and family members. Sharing the post, she wrote in the caption, “Today we celebrate the beginning of forever, hand in hand”.

In the pictures, Sreejita wore a beautiful white Catholic gown for her wedding. She chose natural makeup with nude tones. Her appearance was finished off by her bunted hair, soft eyes, and bare lips. On the other hand, Michael looked dapper in a black suit. Her wedding pictures are now going viral on social media and fans as all ac celebs have started congratulating the newlyweds in the comments section.

Many celebrities wished the newlywed couple. Sreejita’s Bigg Boss contestants Shiv Thakare wrote, “Congratulations”. Archana Gautam wrote, “Congratulations Yara”. Actor Narayani Shastri too said, “Congratulations, my love”.

Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape met through common friends and soon started dating each other. Interestingly, when Sreejita was in the Bigg Boss 16 house as a contestant, Michael entered the house as a special guest to meet her.

For the unversed, Sreejita De has acted in several TV shows such as Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Uttaran, Piya Rangrezz, and, Laal Ishq among others. Whereas Michael Blohm-Pape is a native of Germany’s Hamberg. He is a business development manager for the Hapag-Lloyd AG shipping company.

