Arslan Goni and Sussanne Khan planning to get married? Actor breaks since on rumours

Arslan Goni and Sussanne Khan are currently dating. Pictures of them on vacations, spending quality time with each other, keep surfacing on social media every now and then. After a long and seemingly serious relationship, rumours are rife that they are all set to take the next step in their relationship as the couple is going to tie the knot. Recently, Arsaln reacted to reports of his marriage with Sussanne. Let's find out what the Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu said reacting to rumours of his impending marriage.

What did Arslan say on the news of marriage?

In the past week, it was claimed in many media reports that soon both Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni may tie the knot. At the same time, in a conversation with the media, Arslan said such a thing on the news of his marriage that has left the netizens intrigued. Instead of denying the marriage rumours, Arslan said that he was shocked to hear these reports.

Arslan Goni laughs off marriage rumours

Recently, Arslan about his marriage rumours in an interview with Hindustan Times. In the conversation, Arslan said that he was very surprised to read this news and laughed a lot. He also said that he does not like to talk about his personal life in the media. He further said he had no idea where the news of his marriage came from. He has dismissed marriage rumours with Sussanne for now.

Arslan Goni having fun in personal and professional life

Arslan Goni further said that his personal life is going very well. He also claimed that his professional life is on the right track. He shared that he is not hiding anything from anyone currently regarding his personal life. While replying to the trolls, Arslan said, "I want to say that if the trolls are looking for positive things about my personal life, then it is a very good thing. I read comments sometimes and it's good that no one is hating me."

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan married in 2000. After 13 years, in the year 2013, both of them decided to separate from each other and got divorced. Sussanne and Hrithik have two sons.

